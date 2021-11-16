An Israeli medical delegation from Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel-Aviv, led by gynaecologist Dr Ronit Almog, held a ‘Woman Health Clinic’ here on Tuesday to create awareness about women’s health issues in the urban slums of South and North Delhi.

The clinics will go on for five days till November 19 in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, and Mukandpur, North Delhi. Eminent doctors from Israel and India participated in these clinics.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said: “We are happy to be part of this important collaboration that promotes women’s health and awareness education. Israel and India share strong values of friendship, but equally important are the relations between the Indian and Israeli people. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help people on both sides, as well as the world.”

The Embassy of Israel in partnership with NGO Khushii and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute is conducting the health clinic. This initiative aims to increase awareness of women’s health issues including cancer prevention and early detection. The delegation includes four senior doctors in obstetric, gynaecologists, women oncologists and breast surgeons.

The clinic will provide free services like blood pressure, blood sugar check-ups, disbursement of medicines, gynaecological check-ups and pap smear tests. Upon examination, patients may be referred to specialist doctors, if needed, for free diagnosis and treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

Dr Ronit Almog said, “I’m thrilled to visit India and be part of this important collaboration between the Israel Embassy, KHUSHII organization and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

The clinics also encompass awareness education sessions by expert community health specialists on topics such as family planning, maternal anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and breastfeeding.

