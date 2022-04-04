WORLD

Israeli escalation against Palestinians leads to more regional tension: Spokesman

The Palestinian presidential spokesman has warned that the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians would lead to more tension in the entire region.

Condemning Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to Damascus Gate in the Old City of east Jerusalem on Sunday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh on Monday said in a statement that this visit is “irresponsible.”

“The ongoing behaviour of the Israeli army and police and the actions of the Israeli settlers are provocative,” Abu Rudeineh added.

The continued Israeli escalation in east Jerusalem and the Israeli settlers’ assaults on Al-Aqsa mosque are “a clear and blatant violation that proves Israel’s lack of commitment to the understandings and the signed agreements,” the Spokesman said.

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that 19 Palestinians were injured by Israeli police during clashes outside Damascus Gate in east Jerusalem following Lapid’s visit, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, which are all claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled or besieged them ever since.

Since then, the Palestinians have been seeking self-determination in a bid to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.

