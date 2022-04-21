WORLD

Israeli fighter jets bombard Hamas facility in Gaza

Israeli fighter jets bombarded a military facility belonging to the Hamas in Gaza in response to a rocket from the besieged coatsal encalve into the Jewish state.

Hamas security officials told Xinhua news agency on Thursday that the facility was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

It was the second Israeli airstrike on Hamas military facilities in Gaza in less than two days due to rocket attacks on Israel.

Witnesses said that several explosions were heard in central Gaza Strip after the military facility was attacked and that militants fired back at the attacking Israeli fighter jets.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the airstrike came in response to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

No one claimed responsibility for firing the rocket.

Since April 15, there have been violent clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Dozens of Israeli settlers entered the mosque’s compound to perform prayers on the Jewish Passover holiday.

During the clashes, more than 200 Palestinians were injured, and 300 were arrested, most of whom were later released.

20220421-144803

