Israeli forces arrest 2 suspects in security guard’s killing

Israeli forces have arrested two people suspected of killing a security guard, the military said in a statement.

The two suspects were caught in a joint manhunt launched by the military, the Shin Bet internal security service and police forces, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying late Saturday.

They were tracked down in a Palestinian village seven km from the scene of the attack, the statement added.

Last week, the security guard was shot dead at the entrance of the Ariel settlement in the occupied West Bank and perpetrators fled the scene quickly, according to CCTV footage.

Tensions have been running high between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in recent weeks that overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and have seen 15 Israelis killed in a spate of attacks.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said six reserve battalions will be called up to strengthen defensive efforts against “terrorist attacks”.

20220501-144346

