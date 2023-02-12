WORLD

Israeli forces injure 3 in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

According to a statement released by the Israeli police on Sunday, the troops were carrying out an operation in the city of Jenin and arrested Jibril Zubeidi, an “operative” with the Tanzim, a militant faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement.

He is also a brother of Palestinian resistance icon Zakaria Zubeidi, who led a Hollywood-style escape operation in 2021, in which he and five other Palestinian prisoners tunnelled out of a high-security prison in Israel, the statement added.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli troops shot three Palestinian youth in the belly, who were rushed to a hospital in a “critical” condition.

In a separate statement, the Israeli Army said “armed individuals fired at the forces who responded with live fire,” adding no injuries were among the Israeli troops, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions in the region have been rising, sparked by daily Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. Israel says the raids are aimed at arresting suspects of a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

20230213-013803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jordanian PM tests positive for Covid-19 for 2nd time this year

    French regulator fines Apple $8.5 mn over App Store ad targeting...

    UK PM criticised for comparing Ukraine conflict to Brexit

    64 people dead in Iraq Covid hospital fire