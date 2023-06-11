Israeli forces clashed with Lebanese demonstrators along the Lebanese southern border, media reported.

The demonstrators were protesting against the Israeli military’s construction of a barrier on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Kfar Shuba near the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency said on Sunday.

Claiming the barrier is being built on Lebanese territory, the protesters threw stones at Israeli forces, who responded by firing tear gas grenades, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that Lebanese civilians rushed the border and tried to dismantle the barrier while throwing stones at the troops, which responded with “crowd dispersal means”.

“The IDF will not allow any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the military said.

So far, there are no reports of injuries from either side.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel. On Friday, the IDF also fired tear gas at protesters in Kafr Shuba who had attempted to tear down the barrier along the border.

In April, Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia militant group, exchanged fire after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

