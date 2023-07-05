Ending its major operation after two days, Israeli forces have reportedly started withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The operation began on Monday, during which Israeli troops killed at least 10 Palestinians. Besides this, thousands of others fled their homes after hundreds of troops backed by drones launched the largest raid in nearly two decades.

Gunfire and explosions continued to be heard across Jenin as the news emerged, the BBC reported.

One Palestinian man was shot dead, while an air strike reportedly injured three others, the British news broadcaster reported, citing Health officials.

Earlier, Palestinian militant groups said a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Israel was a response to the raid.

Israeli authorities said that at least seven Israelis were injured on Tuesday in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv before the assailant was shot dead.

Zaka, an Israeli rescue service, said in a statement that at least seven were injured, including a 47-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries.

The attack took place on the main street of Neot Afeka, an affluent neighbourhood in northern Tel Aviv, where the assailant arrived with his car, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed told reporters that the driver accelerated the vehicle towards a bus station, ramming into a group of pedestrians. Eshed said that the driver then stepped out of his car and began stabbing others. According to Eshed, the driver was shot and killed by “a civilian on a motorcycle who happened to be in the area.”

The assailant was identified as Hasin Halila, a 23-year-old from the town of As-Samu in the Hebron area in the southern West Bank.

Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, praised the attack. In a statement, the group said that it was “a first response to the crimes of the occupation” in Jenin.

