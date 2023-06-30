INDIA

Israeli intelligence announces arrest of plot leader in Iran

Israel’s intelligence service Mossad announced that it has arrested the Iranian mastermind behind a plot to attack Israelis in Cyprus last week.

The suspect, Yousef Shahabazi Abbasalilu, was arrested on Iranian soil and questioned by agents, Xinhua news agency quoted the Mossad as saying.

The Mossad said Abbasalilu was the leader of a cell that had attempted to carry out the attack in Cyprus last week.

The cell was uncovered by Cypriot security services, who arrested several members of the group.

Abbasalilu fled to Iran after the arrests were made.

The Mossad said the plot was “a serious threat to Israelis” and that it had prevented “a major terror attack”.

The Iranian side has not commented on the arrest or Israel’s accusations.

