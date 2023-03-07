WORLD

Israeli lawmakers advance bill to allow PM to keep donation for graft trial expenses

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli lawmakers have advanced a bill to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a donation from his relative to cover expenses of his ongoing graft trial.

The bill passed a preliminary unbinding vote in the Knesset (parliament) plenum on Monday, with 53 lawmakers voting in favour and 49 against, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bill needs to pass three more full rounds of votes before getting its final approval.

It calls for the cancellation of an existing law that bars public servants and their spouses from receiving donations for legal proceedings or medical care.

The vote was held a day after it was approved by Cabinet ministers, despite an objection by the country’s attorney general, which said the bill might promote bribery of politicians and corruption.

If passed, it will allow Netanyahu to keep $270,000 of donation from his late cousin to finance the legal expenses of the Prime Minister and his wife.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had ordered him to pay back the funds.

The bill is part of a plan by Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the Israeli legal system.

The plan sparked the largest protests seen in Israel for years.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have held rallies for the past two months, protesting the government’s plans to put further limits on the Supreme Court and change the appointment of new judges.

According to Netanyahu, the overhaul is needed in order to curb the overly activist Supreme Court, but critics fear that he wishes to gain excessive power over the legal system.

The lavish lifestyle and spending of Netanyahu and his wife Sara have attracted much criticism from many in the Israeli public.

One of the cases for which he is standing trial involves the receiving of boxes of Cuban cigars and Moet champagne from a Hollywood millionaire.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, saying the trial is part of “a witch hunt”.

20230307-124401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crucial week in England with FA Cup semis, key matches in...

    Egyptian Prez extends condolences to Syria over massive earthquake

    Ex-Google CEO funneled money into Biden’s science office, paid salaries

    Cyprus to further relax travel curbs