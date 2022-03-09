WORLD

Israeli military chief visits Bahrain

By NewsWire
0
0

Israeli Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi arrived in Manama on Wednesday for a first official visit to Bahrain.

He was received by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Israel Defense Forces.

Kohavi is expected to meet other top Bahraini military and state officials, including Secretary-General of the Supreme Defence Council Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, in addition to the Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, the US Fifth Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces Brad Cooper, in the fleet’s headquarters in Bahrain, according to the statement.

In February, Israel and Bahrain signed their first security cooperation deal that formalised mutual defense relations.

20220310-041601

