Five people were killed and seven others injured after Israel fired several missiles into Syria, state media reported on Saturday.

The missiles hit targets near the Masyaf area of Hama province, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media as saying citing a military statement.

The attack also caused property damage and set fire to the forest of Masyaf, according to the report.

In an earlier report, the state media said that Syria has intercepted Israeli missiles in its central coast region.

Explosions were heard in the coastal cities of Banyas, Tartous, and Jableh, according to the report, adding most of the missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

20220514-143144