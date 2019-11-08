‘Israeli occupation root cause of conflict, violence’

Amman, Nov 14 (IANS) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the Israeli occupation was the root cause of conflict and violence.

“War on Gaza would not bring security to Israel. Resolving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution under international law will guarantee the right to security for all,” Safadi said in a tweet on his official account on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The international community must act to end aggression and create horizons for the two-state solution,” he added.

The health authorities in Gaza said the death toll from Israeli bombing has risen to 24 in Gaza and over 70 were injured.

The new wave of violence broke out on Tuesday after Israel killed the Islamic Jihad senior commander Baha Abu al-Atta and his wife in an airstrike on his house in eastern Gaza City.

–IANS

rt/