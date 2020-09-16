Israeli officials welcome peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

Jerusalem, Sep 16 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz hailed the newly-signed peace deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

The signing, which took place earlier during a ceremony at the White House, “is nothing less than a day of celebration for the country,” Gantz wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted hailing a “historic day for Israel, UAE, Bahrain and for the entire region.” Ashkenazi also thanked US President Donald Trump for his role “in creating a new reality in the Middle East.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel signed in Washington two separate agreements to normalize its ties with the UAE and Bahrain.

Only two Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, had previously signed peace agreements with Israel.

