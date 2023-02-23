WORLD

Israeli Parliament advances bill aiming to override top court

NewsWire
0
0

A bill that would allow Israeli lawmakers to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority has been advanced by Parliament.

The “Supreme Court override bill”, which passed in a preliminary vote in Parliament with a 61-52 majority, still needs three full rounds of votes before becoming law, reports Xinhua news agency.

If approved, the law will enable a narrow majority of 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Parliament to re-enact laws that have been struck down by the Supreme Court, even if the court finds them unconstitutional.

This is the latest effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right ruling coalition to weaken the Supreme Court and give greater power to the government over the legal system by swiftly passing a series of laws.

Critics say Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s legal system will undermine the independence of the judiciary, weaken the rule of law, and potentially threaten democracy by giving the government too much power.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, returned to office in December 2022 as the leader of the most right-wing governing coalition in the country’s history.

He is standing a criminal trial over three separate cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He denies the charges, saying they are part of a “witch hunt”.

20230223-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A dubious Test record which will haunt India for years to...

    Extreme weather events cause $270bn loss in 2022: Report

    Europe could risk gas shortage in 2023: IEA

    Israel says Blinken to visit ‘soon’ as ceasefire holds