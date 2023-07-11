INDIA

Israeli parliament gives initial approval to controversial bill

The Israeli parliament on Tuesday voted early in favour of a controversial bill that limits part of the Supreme Court’s powers, part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary has thrown Israeli society into turmoil and sparked nationwide massive demonstrations ever since it was first announced in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Overnight between Monday and Tuesday, the bill passed the first of three readings required for it to become law.

All 64 lawmakers of the far-right coalition government voted in favor, while 56 lawmakers voted against.

As the results were announced at the plenum, opposition lawmakers erupted in shouts of “Shame! Shame!”.

Prior to the vote, hundreds of protesters staged rallies outside the Knesset building, while another group managed to enter the building and was subsequently forcibly removed.

The provision was proposed by Netanyahu’s far-right government, which was inaugurated in late December 2022.

If fully passed after an additional two rounds of votes, the provision would prevent the Supreme Court from overturning government decisions based on the grounds of “reasonability”.

It is a key provision in the contentious overhaul, which seeks to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court.

Opponents say that the overhaul will undermine the rule of law, while Netanyahu contends the change is needed to curb the overly activist Supreme Court.

The leaders of the grassroots movement against the overhaul, including prominent legal experts, economists, hi-tech entrepreneurs and former senior security officials, have announced plans for a “Disruption Day” on Tuesday.

As part of the protest, demonstrations are held across the country, and major highways, including those leading to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, will be blocked.

