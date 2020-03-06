Israeli PM submits request to postpone corruption trial

Jerusalem, March 9 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday submitted a request to delay his corruption trial scheduled on March 17.

Amit Hadad, one of Netanyahu’s lawyers, submitted the request to the State Attorney’s Office, citing technical reasons for the proposed delay, Xinhua reported.

According to the defence team, certain evidentiary material has not been delivered to them yet. Hadad asked the opening court session to be delayed for 45 days.

The Hebrew-language Ha’aretz newspaper reported that the State Attorney’s Office has prepared hard copies of the entire evidentiary material but Netanyahu’s defence team sked the office to scan the materials and make digital copies.

The request came as the long-time Israeli leader struggles for his political survival after failing gain to enough votes to form a coalition in Israel’s parliamentary elections on March 2.

Netanyahu, 70, has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate criminal cases. He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the judicial process against him is “tainted and politically motivated.”

