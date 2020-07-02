Israeli PM to continue talks over annexation plan “in the coming days”

Jerusalem, July 2 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue discussing his West Bank annexation plan “in the coming days,” his office said.

Netanyahu will continue to hold discussions with the US teams, his office said in a statement, adding that he held a discussion on Wednesday with Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and will hold further talks on the issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu previously set July 1 as the starting date for his plan to annex parts of the West Bank. However, the controversial plan seemed to be delayed, short of a green light from the White House.

Netanyahu and his main coalition partner, Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, are at odds over the starting date of the annexation, with Netanyahu wishing to begin it on Wednesday and Gantz wanting to postpone until after the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, after meeting with US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, Netanyahu appeared to be backtracking on the date, saying his government is still “working” on the plan, suggesting it will be postponed.

The Palestinians and most of the international community have condemned the plan and consider it a violation of international law.

–IANS

rt/