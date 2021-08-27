The meeting between visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden will take place on Friday, a day later than originally scheduled, following the twin explosions at the Kabul airport that killed several American service members and Afghan civilians, according to authorities.

The meeting will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Bennett became Prime Minister in June.

The White House said the meeting between Biden and Bennett would be rescheduled for Friday.

Bennett arrived in Washington on Wednesday on his first official trip to the US, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to The Times of Israel, Biden and Bennett will also give public statements at a photo opportunity, followed by working meetings between their staffs.

Following the blasts, Bennett spoken with the US President by phone and offered his condolences over the deaths of the American military personnel.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says Bennett told Biden Israel stands by the US during the difficult hour.

The meeting between the two leaders was intended to be the highlight of Bennett’s three-day visit, during which he plans to urge Biden to abandon the plan to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

–IANS

ksk/