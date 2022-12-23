Israeli police killed an assailant who allegedly rammed a car into them in the Israeli town of Kfar Qassem on Friday, local media reported.

Naim Badir, a resident of Kafr Kassem in his 20s, called the emergency hotline for the police in the middle of the night, reporting a Molotov cocktail attack at a car. Upon the police officers’ arrival, Badir drove in reverse in an attempt to run them over, lightly injuring three of them. He also shot and threw Molotov cocktails at police officers as he went along, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Jerusalem Post.

After the attack, Israeli police searched for more suspects and found weapons and Molotov cocktails in the building where Badir had stayed, according to the report.

