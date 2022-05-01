WORLD

Israeli Prez extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Palestinian, UAE, Bahraini leaders

NewsWire
1

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to wish him a happy Eid al-Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid heightened regional tensions.

Herzog expressed hope for “peace and stability in the region” on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, said a statement issued by Herzog’s office, without elaborating on the content of the conversation.

He also spoke with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and wished them a happy holiday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Herzog’s office noted that the President is expected to speak with more leaders in the next few days.

It was the first official talk between Herzog and Abbas since the beginning of a wave of fatal violence between Israel and the Palestinians in March.

The UAE and Bahrain agreed to normalise their ties with Israel in the US-brokered Abraham Accords which were signed in September 2020.

The Israeli Presidency is a largely ceremonial position.

