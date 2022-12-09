WORLD

Israeli Prez gives Netanyahu extension to form govt

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that he would give the Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu another 10 days to form a government, announced the Presidency in a statement.

Netanyahu submitted the extention request on Thursday evening before the mandate expires at midnight between Saturday and Sunday, as he has not secured agreements with all his potential coalition partners.

Netanyahu will now need to conclude his efforts by December 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I wish to repeat my call … the government that is set to be formed must work for the entire public in Israel,” Herzog said in a statement on Friday, referring to the political controversy in Israel after Netanyahu’s Likud party signed coalition agreements with three far-right parties.

Members of the opposition had called the President to not grant Netanyahu an extension.

