WORLD

Israeli Prez tasks Netanyahu with govt formation

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that he would assign the task of forming a government to Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the government’s press office.

The announcement came 10 days after the general elections in which Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc managed to secure a majority with 64 out of the 120 parliament seats.

An official ceremony with Netanyahu receiving the task will take place on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel, spent more than a year in the Opposition. In the coming weeks, he will hold negotiations with different parties on the new government guidelines and the distribution of the various ministerial portfolios.

According to the law, he has 28 days to form a new government and could be given an extension of 14 days if needed.

Netanyahu is expected to lead a right-wing government, including extremist elements.

20221112-010402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man jailed for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend with AirTag: Report

    ‘Russian forces hit ammunition depots, Ukrainian troops in Donetsk’

    Iran reports 23,391 new Covid-19 cases, 3,327,526 in total

    Indigenous cultural precinct to be built in Australian capital