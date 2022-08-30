WORLD

Israeli Prez warns of dangers of Iranian nuclear capabilities

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reiterated his country’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear strategy ahead of a possible deal to prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons.

The international community must never remain silent about Tehran’s attempts to spread terror in the region and wipe Israel off the map, Herzog said during a meeting with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis in Bern on Monday.

“We expect the family of nations to make this point crystal clear: The international community, and the nations that so proudly push for international peace, should not accept calls and efforts to eradicate a sovereign member state of the UN,” dpa news agency quoted the Israeli President as saying.

Iran’s behaviour “cannot be met with silence”, Herzog said.

“Iran’s activities cannot go unpunished. And most critically, such a state must not be allowed to possess nuclear capabilities. Iran must be denied such capabilities by all means necessary.”

Efforts are under way to revive the 2015 Vienna agreement to set controls on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran insists its nuclear research activities are solely for civilian use.

However, Israel has repeatedly slammed the current version of the deal.

Herzog’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that Iran would just bide its time until it can return to weapons building and that the deal does not include strict enough monitoring to ensure Iranian compliance.

20220830-085203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blast reported in Gwadar, casualties likely

    Thousands protest against Covid vax mandates in Aus capital

    Rise of the far Right in French Presidential election

    Ukraine urges int’l talks over Russia’s decision