SCI-TECHWORLD

Israeli SaaS startup Coralogix raises $142 mn, to expand India biz

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to expand its presence in India and Asia-Pacific, Israeli software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Coralogix on Wednesday announced it has raised a $142 million in its Series D funding round, bringing the total fund-raise to $238 million.

Additionally, the funds will also be used to accelerate the build-out and go-to-market of Snowbit which is Coralogix’s cybersecurity venture being developed out of India and Israel.

“Our technology breaks the unit economics of observability to provide our customers with a cost-effective way to centralise and scale across the R&D organisation,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix.

“Our rapid growth in the Indian market is a testament to the proposition and evolution of Coralogix as a full-stack observability platform,” added Navdeep Manaktala, Co-Founder, Snowbit and President, APAC at Coralogix.

“We are working to expand our go-to-market team in India and enter the ANZ and ASEAN geographies in the next few months,” Manaktala added.

The Israeli startup, which also has a headquarters in San Francisco in the US, is a next-generation, full-stack observability platform that provides infinite insights for logs, metrics, tracing, and security data when and where users need them.

The platform changes the unit economics of observability, with current spending as high as 10 per cent of overall cloud infrastructure budgets, to give customers a 40-70 percent reduction in costs while simultaneously improving their performance and data insights.

New investors Advent International (Advent) and Brighton Park Capital co-led the round with participation from Revaia and existing investors.

“We are confident that Coralogix’s unique data streaming architecture and analytics pipeline will continue to transform the category through its ability to provide superior monitoring coverage, insights, and results while yielding significant cost savings,” said Alek Ferro, Director at Advent.

In the past year, the company has signed some of the most successful hypergrowth and enterprise customers in the US, Israel, India, and the EMEA region.

In India, Coralogix has tripled its customer base over the last 12 months with marquee customers across a broad range of domains including e-commerce, financial services, messaging, media and entertainment, logistics and educational services.

20220601-173707

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk may remain engaged in Twitter strategy ‘without limitation’

    Now scan documents with your Google Chromebook camera

    Patreon suspends NGO account over collecting money for Ukrainian army

    New dark energy may explain why Universe is expanding