Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian young man and injured three others during a clash in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry and eyewitnesses said.

Ahmad Massad, 18, died after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry added in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Army personnel stormed the city and its refugee camp, and opened fire during a clash with dozens of young men, killing one and wounding three, said Palestinian eyewitnesses.

Israeli authorities have not given any comment on the incidents yet. However, the Israeli press reported that a Palestinian youth was killed and three others injured during a firefight between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said Israeli soldiers raided Jenin and the nearby town of Qabatiya in the pre-dawn hours in an attempt to arrest Palestinian suspects.

The soldiers also pinned a demolition order to the home of Raad Hazem, the Palestinian who killed three people, when he opened fire in a busy bar in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, it added.

Palestinian security sources said five Palestinians were detained in the Jenin area after their homes were stormed.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian young man was killed and four others injured by Israeli soldiers when Israeli Army personnel stormed the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the Jordan Valley, southwest of the West Bank city of Jericho.

The Israeli Army conducts daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages and refugee camps in the West Bank to detain Palestinians suspected of carrying out attacks against Israel.

The tension between Israelis and Palestinians has been flaring over the past few weeks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, mainly during the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan.

20220428-013802