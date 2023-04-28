At least two Palestinians, including a teenager, were injured during an Israeli Army’s operation at the refugee camp of Jenin in northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday that two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were moderately injured by Israeli soldiers who stormed the Palestinian refugee camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palestinian security sources said that an Israeli Army force, backed by armoured vehicles, stormed the outskirts of the refugee camp, and intensive gunfire was heard in several areas.

The armed wing of several Palestinian factions said in separate statements that its militants exchanged fire with Israeli soldiers who stormed the area of Jenin and detonated roadside bombs against the Israeli Army vehicles.

Meanwhile, an Israeli Army spokesman said in a press statement that upon security data, an Israeli Army force raided the Jenin refugee camp and arrested a Palestinian wanted by Israeli security for being involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

The spokesman added that during the military operation, several gunmen threw hand grenades and gunfire was exchanged, while no injuries were reported among the soldiers.

For several months, the Israeli Army has carried out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps, mainly in the northern West Bank, aiming to arrest Palestinian militants wanted by Israeli security forces.

During the tension that had mounted since early January, official Palestinian figures said more than 90 Palestinians were killed, while Israel said that 19 Israelis were killed during the same period by Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

20230429-030201