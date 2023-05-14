WORLD

Israeli tanks shell Hamas posts in Gaza in response to rocket launch

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli tanks fired shells into two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired at Israel amid a fragile truce after days of deadly fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.

Israeli tanks “struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas organisation in the northern Gaza Strip,” an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the fire was “a response” to a rocket launched earlier on Sunday evening from the Gaza Strip.

The rocket exploded in an open field in southern Israel, triggering sirens in communities in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip. No injuries or damage have been reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group claimed responsibility for the rocket but a source in the Joint Operations Room of the armed Palestinian factions in Gaza told Xinhua the rocket was fired due to a “technical error” and confirmed their commitment to the cease-fire.

The five-day confrontation started after an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed three senior PIJ leaders in the Gaza Strip.

During the fighting, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes, killing at least 33 Palestinians and injuring more than 150 others, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that 1,469 rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza, among which 1,139 hit Israeli territory.

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service, two people were killed in Israel during the five-day conflict.

20230515-000806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NATO, EU sign declaration on cooperation

    France bans entry into mountain forests over fire concerns

    S.Korea launches task force on responses to population decline

    Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley joins League One club Bolton Wanderers