Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked over the phone about expanding normalisation deals in the Middle East.

The telephone conversation marked the first time the two leaders talked since Lapid took office last Friday, Xinhua news agency.

The two emphasised the importance of deepening the “warm ties” between their countries which normalized their relationship under the US-brokered Abraham Accords signed in September 2020, Lapid’s office said in a statement.

They “expressed satisfaction” with the growing tourism and economic ties, and discussed “expanding the circle of peace to include additional countries in the region,” the statement said.

President Mohammed “emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties” between the two nations, while Lapid extended his best wishes to the UAE leader on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha holiday which will begin on Saturday.

