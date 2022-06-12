HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Israeli university launches research institute for AI medicine

The Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) has announced that it has set up the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) research institute for tech solutions in medicine.

The Zimin Institute for AI Solutions in Healthcare at the Technion, on Sunday jointly launched and operated with Russian charity Zimin Foundation, would focus on multidisciplinary research and tech development in human health and medicine using big data and computational learning, Technion said in a statement.

It aims to improve human healthcare on all levels, including hospitals, clinics, drug development, home treatment, and medical wearables, added the public research university in Haifa as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

“This new center is a key component in this vision of collaboration and connection between science, engineering and medicine,” said Technion President Uri Sivan.

“It will promote applied research that will accelerate the development of new and essential technologies with real-world applications,” he added.

