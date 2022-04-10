WORLD

Israel’s budget deficit continues to narrow

NewsWire
0
0

Israel’s budget deficit over the 12-month period ended in March has declined to 22 billion new shekels ($6.83 billion), according to a report released by the country’s finance ministry.

This deficit figure, between April 2021 and March 2022, accounts for 1.4 per cent of Israel’s gross domestic product, the lowest rate since 2008, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

The report said the continuing increase in state revenues and decline in government expenditures have helped to narrow the budget deficit.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Israeli government’s revenues reached 125.6 billion shekels, up by 29.3 per cent year on year, while the expenditures totalled 102.2 billion shekels, which saw a declination of 15.2 per cent from the same period of last year.

The report attributed the spending declination in the first quarter to the Israeli government’s gradual withdrawal from the financial support plan for the Covid-19 pandemic, which was launched in July 2020 to help the vulnerable in the country.

In the first quarter, a surplus of 23.4 billion shekels was recorded in the Israeli budget, compared with a deficit of 23.3 billion shekels in the same period last year. A surplus of 700 million shekels was recorded in March, compared to a deficit of 12.2 billion shekels in March 2021.

This is the first time since 2007 that in a single quarter, a surplus is recorded in each of all three months.

20220411-045004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak PM expresses sorrow over death of UN peacekeepers in Congo

    ‘N.Korea fires 1 apparent ballistic missile toward East Sea’

    Fresh Covid-19 fears boost domestic travel in France

    Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases