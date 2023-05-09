WORLD

Israel’s budget deficit widens as tax revenues slump

NewsWire
0
0

The Israeli government’s 12-month budget deficit increased significantly from 300 million shekels ($82 million) to 4.9 billion shekels in a month, mainly due to the shrinking tax revenues, according to data released by the Finance Ministry.

The Israeli government’s total tax revenues decreased by a real rate of 8.9 per cent year-on-year in the first four months of 2023, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The decrease was mainly due to a steep decline in the collection of real estate taxes by 34.9 per cent year-on-year during January-April, and by 48.9 per cent in April alone compared to April last year, with both figures in real terms.

“The frequent increases in the base interest rate by Israel’s central bank substantially reduced the number of apartment buyers due to the difficulty of taking out a mortgage,” Gad Lior, senior analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, told Xinhua.

“Thus, the number of real estate deals was significantly reduced and accordingly the taxes collected on these transactions have shrunk,” he added.

20230509-115602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ecuador confirms first 5 cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2

    It’s not Mirabi, lifter Bindyarani Devi idolises the legendary Kunjarani Devi

    Iraq, UK discuss withdrawal of US-led coalition forces

    Aung San Suu Kyi sent to solitary confinement: Report