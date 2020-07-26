Israel’s Covid-19 cases surpass 60,000

Jerusalem, July 26 (IANS) The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has crossed 60,000, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry, 1,021 new cases on Saturday brought the total to 60,496.

The number of death cases rose to 455, with seven new cases, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 308 to 312, out of 706 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.

Also, there are currently 94 ventilated Covid-19 patients in Israel, compared to 84 reported on Friday.

The number of recoveries rose to 26,882, with 85 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 33,160.

On Friday afternoon, all shops, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, markets and libraries in Israel were closed until Sunday morning, as part of the weekend restrictions.

–IANS

pgh/