Israel’s Ministry of Health has reported 8,586 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,208,144.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,465, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 650 to 654, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,117,027, after 10,880 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases decreased to 83,652, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Israel stood at over 6.05 million, or 64.4 per cent of its total population, while over 5.56 million have taken two doses and over 2.98 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

