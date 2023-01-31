Gaby Portnoy, Director-General of Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), has accused Iran of “leading an aggressive, orchestrated campaign against Israel’s cyberspace”.

Portnoy made the remarks on Tuesday at the annual CyberTech Global conference held in the coastal city of Tel Aviv with the participation of hundreds of companies, startups, government entities and organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Israeli cyberspace experiences attacks much like other countries, except we also have Iran on top of all of them,” he said.

Portnoy claimed that the INCD in 2022 thwarted about 1,000 major cyberattacks, “which could have caused widespread and substantial damage to the Israeli economy.”

Moreover, the official also introduced at the conference the INCD’s “cyber dome” system, which he said will provide various free cybersecurity tools and services to eligible organisations through a public portal.

20230201-033403