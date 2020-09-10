Israel’s daily Covid-19 cases, deaths both hit record highs

Jerusalem, Sep 11 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Israel surged to 145,526 on Thursday, with 4,429 new infections, Israel’s Ministry of Health said.

This is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, breaking the previous record of 3,590 cases registered on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The daily fatalities from the coronavirus also set a new record with 23 new deaths, which raised the death toll in Israel to 1,077.

The number of recoveries reached 109,942, with 1,588 new recoveries, while active cases currently stand at 34,505.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheba Medical Center in central Israel said it will conduct, along with Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, the first trials of a Covid-19 vaccine with 100 volunteers.

The vaccine, developed by Israel’s governmental Institute for Biological Research, is based on another virus that is not harmful to humans.

If it is proven that the vaccine has no significant side effects, the trials will be expanded to hundreds of volunteers, and then its effectiveness will also be tested.

