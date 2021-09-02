Israel’s Health Ministry reported a daily new high of 11,187 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 10,947 registered on Tuesday and bringing the nationwide caseload to 1,088,630.

The ministry also reported eight new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,090, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 689 to 666, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 991,482 after 2,163 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases rose to 90,058, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 6 million, or 64.3 per cent of its total population, while over 5.49 million have taken two doses and over 2.35 million have got three jabs.

–IANS

int/pgh