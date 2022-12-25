WORLD

Israel’s exports reach record-high in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Israel’s exports have registered a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent in 2022 to reach a record high of over $160 billion, according to estimates issued by the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

It is the second consecutive year that exports, which make up about a third of Israel’s economy, reached a record-high level, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

Israel’s main export partners are the US, the UK, China, India, Ireland and the Netherlands, it adds.

Continuing a trend that began in 2021, the export of services in 2022 exceeded the export of goods, with services accounting for about 51 percent of all Israeli exports. Programming service constitutes 42 per cent of the exported services, while research and development services account for 14 per cent of the exported services.

The export of goods also grew significantly, registering an increase of about 15 per cent compared to that of 2021. The most significant growth in the export of goods was seen in the chemical industry products, diamonds, and electrical and mechanical equipment.

“The Israeli economy maintained stability and growth this year as well, thus enabling Israeli industry to meet a variety of challenges,” the statement quoted Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai as saying.

20221226-015605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nord Stream gas pipeline suspends delivery due to maintenance

    Russia announces opening of humanitarian corridors from 5 Ukrainian cities

    Greek parliament approved 2022 state budget

    Proteas engaged in ball tampering soon after Sandpaper-gate scandal, alleges Tim...