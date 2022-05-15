Israel’s inflation reached 4 per cent in April as compared to the same period in 2021, with a monthly increase of 0.8 per cent, the Israeli Bureau of Statistics said.

April’s rise also beat the 3.5-per cent in March to hit a new record high since June 2011, mainly due to a 5.5-per cent price increase in fresh vegetables, and a 2.8-per cent increase in clothing, said the statistics bureau on Sunday.

It is also the third consecutive month for the year-on-year consumer price index floating above the government target range of 1-3 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s home prices in the February-March period registered a year-on-year increase of 16.3 per cent, the highest in Israel’s real estate transaction prices in nearly 12 years, according to the bureau’s data.

