Israel’s natural gas, oil revenues hit record high in 2022: Report

Israel’s natural gas and oil revenues reached a record high of 1.68 billion new shekels ($460 million) in 2022, according to an annual report issued by the country’s Energy Ministry.

The figure marks an increase of 36.6 per cent compared to the previous record of 1.23 billion shekels registered in 2021.

Israel’s natural gas revenue mostly came from the gas produced at Leviathan and Tamar fields in the Mediterranean Sea, along with the revenues from the nearby Karish field, which began operating in October 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 22.2 billion cubic metre (BCM) of natural gas was produced from the fields in 2022, up 13.8 per cent from 19.5 BCM in 2021, it added on Tuesday.

