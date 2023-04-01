SPORTSWORLD

The Israeli coastal city of Netanya will host the 2024 Men’s European Water Polo Championship, the European Swimming League (LEN) and the Israel Water Polo Association said.

The games will be played at the Wingate Institute Olympic swimming pool in Netanya from January 3 to 16 next year, reports Xinhua.

The men’s tournament will include 16 teams, while 12 teams will participate in the women’s competition.

The original plan was to hold the championship in October 2023 in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, but the location and dates were changed due to technical and financial issues.

The new decision also ensures that the European club competition season can take place as smoothly as possible in an exceptionally busy season for national teams, according to LEN.

In the previous European championship held in Split from August to September 2022, host Croatia won the men’s title, while Spain took the women’s gold.

