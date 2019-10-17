Israel’s Netanyahu, Pompeo discuss Syrian, Iranian issues

Jerusalem, Oct 19 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, the prime minister’s office reported.

They discussed security matters in the Middle East, focusing on the tension between Turkey and Kurds in northeastern Syria and the Iranian issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the end of the meeting on Friday, Netanyahu said “We’ve had important discussions about strengthening our alliance, the region, the various challenges that we face together.”

He added “The Middle East is a sea of troubles and turbulence, but if there is one thing that stands out, it’s the ability, stability and strength of the America-Israel alliance. We talked about making it even stronger, and I want to thank you for consistent support.”

For his part, Pompeo said “the remarkable close relationship between our two countries is as strong as it has ever been.”

“We had a chance to talk about all the challenges that the world faces and that Israel and the US face together as an important beacon of hope and democracy here in the Middle East,” he added.

Netanyahu also invited Pompeo to his sukkah, a temporary traditional hut constructed every year over one week at the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

–IANS

