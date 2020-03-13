Israel’s Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus

Jerusalem, March 16 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s office said.

“The coronavirus tests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those in close proximity to him were negative,” the Prime Minister’s office was quoted as saying in a statement by Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

A total of 213 people in Israel have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to figures released by the Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Netanyahu announced that gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and ordered to close all cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and other recreation sites.

Israeli schools were already shut down and all who arrive from overseas are ordered to stay home for two-week self-quarantine.

–IANS

vin