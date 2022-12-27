WORLD

Israel’s overnight tourist stays in November hit highest in 3 years

NewsWire
0
0

The number of overnight tourist stays in Israeli hotels reached 922,300 in November, the highest monthly figure since December 2019, showed the data issued by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

The November figure is even more than that of all months combined in 2021, during which only 801,700 tourist stays were registered in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data.

It is worth noting that 1.3 million overnight tourist stays were registered in November 2019, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the bureau’s data.

At the beginning of 2022, Israel allowed entry of tourists who had been vaccinated against and recovered from Covid-19 and then, in early March, of all tourists including those unvaccinated.

With the lifting of entry restrictions, the number of overnight tourist stays in Israel totalled 6.47 million from January to November, more than nine times the figure in the same period in 2021.

20221227-065002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N. Korea’s new suspected Covid-19 cases under 1k for 2nd day:...

    T20 World Cup: Physio will give the report on Dinesh Karthik’s...

    Kenyans reinforce peace messages ahead of polls

    Yemen govt forces, Houthis continue fighting over Shabwa