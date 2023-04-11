Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his decision to dismiss the Defence Minister whom he had recently said to fire for outspoken criticism of a controversial judiciary overhaul plan.

In a televised press conference on Monday, Netanyahu said that he decided to keep Yoav Gallant in his position, citing the escalating violence in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” Netanyahu said, adding “Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of Israel.”

While having embroiled for weeks in an internal debate over the contentious plan to reform its judicial system, Israel faced two Palestinian attacks that cost the lives of four people and barrages of rockets from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip amid escalating tensions with Palestinians in recent days.

Netanyahu announced the removal of Gallant, a senior member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, on March 26 after the minister called for a pause in the judicial overhaul that would weaken the powers of the Supreme Court and expand the authorities of the government.

Despite the announcement, Gallant technically remained in his ministerial post because Netanyahu never made the necessary formal steps needed for the firing to take place.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis held rallies across the country for the 14th week, calling on Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition government to cancel the reform plan.

20230411-070004