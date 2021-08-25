Private players in the space sector on Wednesday briefed K. Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), about their activities and sought suggestions.

According to ISRO, about 25 private players, including companies like Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Pixel, Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot and others, attended the virtual meeting.

Sivan also appreciated the formation of an exclusive space industry advocacy group — Indian Space Association (ISpA) — to voice their expectations from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the sectoral regulator for private players.

The ISRO Chairman also suggested startups and industry players to join the ISpA and benefit from the platform to enhance the evolving landscape of space activities in the country.

A brief demonstration of the proposed website for IN-SPACe was made for the benefit of the participants.

–IANS

vj/arm