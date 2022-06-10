SCI-TECH

ISRO facilities will be open for private sector for joint ventures: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad.

IN-SPACe is a new platform launched with the motto to facilitate the private sector in the space programme. Once private sector players join hands with ISRO scientists, such joint ventures will make India proud in the global market, said the Prime Minister.

Addressing the event, Modi said, “Past governments thought that only the government should have a say in space technology. But our government is futuristic… We feel the innovative youth should get opportunities to explore their thoughts and ideas using government infrastructure, so we decided to open the space programme for the private sector.”

Modi said 60 private companies have already started exploring avenues, while some have started designing and manufacturing satellite launch vehicles, space applications, PSLV rocket launchers etc.

The Prime Minister called for increasing India’s contribution to the global space market for which the private sector as well as innovative ideas must be given a platform.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the schools, colleges and universities to increase students’ visits to ISRO-like institutions and satellite launching stations.

20220610-194804

