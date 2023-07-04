INDIA

ISRO terminates hot test for semi-cryogenic engine midway

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian space agency faced a small setback in its quest towards realisation of a semi-cryogenic engine as it terminated a hot test midway.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 1,2023, it had conducted the first hot test on an intermediate configuration of the semi-cryogenic engine, known as Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The test was conducted towards developing a 2000 kN (kilo Newton) thrust semi-cryogenic engine to power the booster stages of future launch vehicles.

The test proceeded as predicted till 1.9 seconds validating the ignition and subsequent performance of PHTA.

“At 2.0 seconds, an unanticipated spike in the turbine pressure and subsequent loss of turbine-speed was observed. As a precautionary step, the test was terminated. Analysis under progress would offer further understanding before proceeding with further hot-tests for longer duration,” ISRO said.

According to ISRO, the objective of the test was to validate the integrated performance of the critical subsystems such as the gas generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner and control components by carrying out a hot-firing for a short-duration of 4.5 seconds.

The ignition and generation of hot-gas within the pre-burner chamber that drives the main turbine to drive the fuel and oxidiser pumps, was focussed.

The semi-cryogenic engine utilizes a propellant combination of Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene, and the power head test article forms the first hardware test of the engine development program.

The test was carried out the dedicated test facility recently established at IPRC for testing semi-cryogenic engines and stages.

ISRO had commenced the testing of the PHTA in May 2023 at this facility.

2023070333176

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt working on war footing to help flood-affected

    Teacher recruitment scam: Sujay Krishna Bhadra remanded to 14-day ED custody

    Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer ‘Skanda – The Attacker’ unveiled

    Bankers should alert legal heirs, nominees to claim under PM insurance...