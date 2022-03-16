The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is chalking out the crucial tasks to be done in 2022 and the steps to be taken to increase the number of satellite launches and its manufacturing, said a top official.

He also said the regulator for private space sector players Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) having Ahmedabad as the headquarters has started hiring people for the top posts from ISRO.

“ISRO is looking at the important tasks that can be done this year and the steps to be taken to increase the number of launches and also to increase satellite manufacturing,” S.Somanath, Chairman ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space told IANS.

According to him, the space agency will look at increasing the space missions with its rockets – Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), upcoming Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Most of the launches get bunched in the second half of the year and ISRO is looking at expanding it.

The Indian space agency has to launch OCEANSAT-3, INS-2B, ANAND- by PSLV-C53 and Micro SAT by the newly developed small rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in May.

Further, the launch of four ton communication satellite GSAT-24 is also scheduled during the first quarter of this year using Ariane 5 rocket owned by Arianespace.

The space agency is also looking at the government policy to increase the manufacturing of satellites.

It is said the government has put ISRO on hold from manufacturing satellites without signing up the users upfront.

According to Somanath, the industry feedback on the various draft policies issued for the private and public sector players has been received and the final policies will be announced.

Questioned about the Space Activities Bill, he said the Bill is being drafted incorporating INSPACe as the earlier Bill was drafted before the announcement of space sector reforms and the regulator for the private players.

The Space Activities Bill is being drafted incorporating INSPACe. The earlier Bill did not have INSPACe.

