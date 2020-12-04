Canindia News

ISRO’s PSLV rocket to launch Pixxel’s earth imaging satellite

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday that NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Department of Space, has entered into a launch agreement with the country’s private satellite company Pixxel.

According to ISRO, on Thursday, NewSpace India had signed the agreement with Pixxel to launch its first satellite. The Pixxel satellite will be put into the orbit by ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket early next year.

According to the Bengaluru-based Pixxel, it is building a constellation of earth imaging small satellites to provide an entirely new kind of dataset that today’s satellites aren’t capable of. The planned constellation will provide global coverage every 24 hours.

Other details about the satellite – its weight, mission life ect. – are not available yet.

–IANS

vj/arm

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Samsung phone-based combat information device to help military

CanIndia New Wire Service

Start-up rocket company Agnikul allowed access to ISRO facilities

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rosatom ships more components for Kudankulam N-plants under construction

CanIndia New Wire Service

Amazon Alexa can now switch between more languages

CanIndia New Wire Service

ESA-NASA’s Sun-observing SOHO mission marks 25 yrs in space

CanIndia New Wire Service

China’s Chang’e-5 completes sampling on moon

CanIndia New Wire Service

SpaceX plans uncrewed Mars flight launch in 2 years: Elon Musk

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chinese spacecraft to collect samples touches down on Moon

CanIndia New Wire Service

Low-cost houses in US costal areas at high flood risk: Study

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested