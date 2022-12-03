India’s Anjum Moudgil won silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position event at the prestigious ISSF President’s Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday and was crowned as the second-best athlete of the year in the discipline.

Shooting at the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) range, Anjum went down 14-16 to German Anna Janssen in the gold medal match.

This was India’s second medal in the year-ending tournament after Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil had won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle competition on Friday.

On Thursday, Anjum had set a new national record in women’s 3P when she shot 591 in qualification to finish fourth and make it to the ranking round. On Saturday, the Indian women’s rifle ace topped the eight-strong field with a solid 412.9, a huge 1.8 points ahead of Anna, who shot 411.1 to finish second and enter the title clash alongside Anjum.

Among those that the duo left behind was Switzerland’s Nina Christen, the reigning Olympic Champion, who finished fifth with a score of 354.3 points.

In the final, both shooters fought hard and were tied 14-14 in their quest to be the first to reach 16 points. Anjum had the opportunity to strike gold when Anna shot a 9.9 in her final attempt, but an 8.8 put paid to all her hopes.

